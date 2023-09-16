The Eagles had appeared to be on course for a positive result at Villa Park when Odsonne Edouard’s early second-half goal on the break put them into the lead.

But with three minutes left on the clock, Jhón Duran crashed the hosts level with a half-volley before a disputed penalty kick scored by Douglas Luiz – and a subsequent goal on the breakaway from Leon Bailey – handed Palace only a second defeat of the season.

Ward reflected at full-time: “We knew they were slowing the game down a little bit and you could see the fans were getting on their backs to speed up play. For us, we were just staying solid as a mid-block and it was playing into our hands. In the second-half, we got on the break a few times and got the goal.

“We frustrated them at times and were diligent in our defensive work. Obviously, in the second-half, we created quite a few chances to bury the game.

“It [the penalty] killed it. For me, it’s never been a penalty. I think he [Chris Richards] touches the ball before and then flicks it back to the ‘keeper. Anywhere on the pitch, it’s never been a foul or free-kick. I think, under pressure, it’s gone the wrong way.

“You can always take positives from the game. It’s tough and a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to dust ourselves down. Sometimes things go against you, and certainly today that big decision went against us.”