A second well-earned draw against a European-chasing side in the space of four days might even have become a win for Palace had Jean-Philippe Mateta not been denied by a remarkable late Nick Pope save – but Ward was pleased with the 0-0 nevertheless.

Ward told Sky Sports: “You’ve got to take the positives: a clean sheet against a top side.

“It’s always going to be a tough game against Newcastle because of the way they play and the form that they’re in, so I think it was a great point and something to build upon.

“We haven’t always got the results that we’ve wanted this season, and I think today was a great example of our togetherness and resilience, when you’re under pressure, to make sure you come away with something.

“Anyone would look on paper and say it’s been a very tough week we’ve had, so to come away with the last two results we’ve had is brilliant, and we can obviously take that momentum into the next couple of games.”

Ward was also pleased with the collective strength of the display, reflecting: “I think obviously they [Newcastle] possess a lot of threats, so we firstly had to nullify that as a team from back to front

“We wanted to try and exploit the spaces they would leave when they pushed players forwards, but obviously it makes it difficult when games don’t always go the way you want them to. I feel like we, as a team, created a couple of chances and defended really well as a unit.

“Some games you’ve got your back up against the ropes, and it takes a lot of character to continue and make sure you don’t concede, and we did that today – as a unit, from back to front.

“Even from set-pieces, they had a lot of balls they put into the box, and from the size of them you can see their threat, so it was good we saw things out.

“We had a chance at the end when it came in and, on another day, it goes into the back of the net, but we go away with another point – a point in the right direction – and take the positives from the game and build on it."