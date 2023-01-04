“That happens when you get punished by a top side,” Ward said after the game. “The quality they possess, they took their chances when they arose.

“First-half we went toe-to-toe with them and created some chances but second-half they came away with the win, got their chances, took them and took them well.”

Palace dominated a positive first-half, but couldn’t capitalise on their momentum and Spurs hit back after the break.

“There was no reason why we couldn’t have gone on [and won the game],” Ward said. “For one reason or another it didn’t quite go our way this evening, but we dust ourselves down and go again.

“It’s disappointing to have the two games we have had at home, but we have to come back strong and keep going in the right direction.

“You just give them half a chance and it’s in the back of the net – we’ve seen that for years and years with the quality that they have. Any striker in the Premier League is going to punish you if you give them the opportunity, so obviously it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“I don’t think the game reflected the scoreline, but that’s football. You look at the scoreline, and as a group we have to do better to nullify their threats, to stay solid and to tighten up and shut up shop so the scoreline doesn’t look like that.”