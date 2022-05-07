It was the team's fifth from five in all competitions at home, and saw them earn a fourth consecutive home clean sheet in the Premier League – a club first.

Ward has long been able to play across the backline, and told Palace TV he finds the transition relatively straightforward given the calibre of his teammates.

"Obviously I’ve played there [left-back] before a few times," he said, "but I think regardless of wherever I am on the pitch I give a good account and 100% and perform to the best of my abilities.

"When I was younger I played there [centre-back] a lot, coming up through schoolboys and scholarship. Moving positions you have to rejig your thought process and positioning, but once you’re in there and playing alongside the lads we’ve got it’s a smooth transition."