Ayew, who was recently called-up to the Black Stars' World Cup squad, competed for the full 90 minutes against Switzerland as his country ran-out to an impressive 2-0 victory.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo within four minutes of one another saw Ghana enter the World Cup on a high, with a second consecutive win.

They face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in a tough Group H, kicking-off next Thursday (24th).

Doucouré played 79 minutes as Mali came from behind to draw 1-1 with Algeria. They conceded moments before half-time when Riyad Mahrez bagged from the spot, but fought back through Mamadou Fofana, who netted in the 58th-minute.

That ends their fixtures for 2022, starting next year against Angola.

Elsewhere on the same night Wilfried Zaha watched his Ivory Coast teammates thump Burundi 4-0.

Hear from Ayew and Joachim Andersen on the World Cup here, and download the app for the latest international updates here.