The Ghana forward could be in line to feature against former club Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (4th March), after starting each of Palace’s last five Premier League games.

In that sequence, Ayew and Palace have held in-form opposition in the shape of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Liverpool to draws – and arguably ought to have won the latter two.

With the foundations of solidity present, therefore, Ayew feels his side simply have to keep doing what they have been doing.

The Palace No. 9 said of the 0-0 draw against Liverpool: “[There were] positives. We were a bit unlucky because we could have scored. We had opportunities. It’s still Liverpool, even though they are not at their best.

“We have picked up some kind of momentum. Obviously, it was a difficult game. We did really well. We fought. We respected the gameplan. The gameplan worked very well – what was missing was just a goal.

“Obviously at the moment, with the fixtures that we have, it’s a bit tough, but we’re going through it, we’re doing well, we’re pushing hard, and we don’t need to panic, because we’re in a good place.

“We just need to keep working hard and to keep pushing, and we just need that little bit of luck. We need to fight for it, and we’ll keep on doing what we’re doing. It will come.”