Despite a goal eluding him, Ayew’s work rate never dropped at training or on the weekend, a principle he holds as high as any other.

“I’ve been in the game for quite a long time now,” he said. “There are some periods in your life where things don’t go your way, and some periods where they go your way. I’ve had that period for a couple of months.

“But you keep working hard. I wake up every morning proud of what I’ve achieved in football. I wake up every morning knowing that when I come to train, I will give 100%, and when I play for Crystal Palace I will give 100%.

“When I go home I will have no regrets because I know I have given 100%. That is what is important for me.”

This is a culture encouraged by Vieira and his coaching staff, under whom Ayew says the players are thoroughly enjoying working.

“It’s positive, very positive,” he said. “At the start of the season people found out about the new manager coming in and what it was going to be like. We adapted well to the new manager and the manager adapted himself to us as well.