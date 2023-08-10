The Eagles recovered from a difficult run of form at the turn of the year to finish 2022/23 in fine form under Roy Hodgson, and the Ghana forward feels that retaining a grounded approach will give Palace the best chance of success ahead of the new campaign.

Ayew told cpfc.co.uk: “We need to stay humble and keep on working hard, because we know we have a lot of work to do if we want to be at the top.

“We need to improve on certain aspects of the game and we know that demands time, but we’ll get there. The most important thing is to always put in performances and show that we’re building on what we did last season, and to continue playing strongly.

“We need to build on what we did last season. We want to move forwards from that and keep on pushing, putting in good performances and enjoying ourselves on the pitch, working hard together as a team. Hopefully, the sky’s the limit.”

Palace begin their 23/24 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Sheffield United, kicking off at Bramall Lane at 15:00 BST on Saturday (12th August).

You can follow full build-up and live coverage of Palace’s trip to the Blades on cpfc.co.uk and on the Official Crystal Palace App, with our interactive live blog running throughout the afternoon.