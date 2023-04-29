The Ghanaian fired in a quickfire equaliser after the visitors had taken an early lead at Selhurst Park, giving his team a platform on which to mount an excellent first-half.

Further goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp arrived before the whistle, and while West Ham continued to reduce the deficit to just a single goal with efforts from set-pieces, Ebere Eze’s second-half penalty was enough to close out the win.

Ayew told BBC Sport: “I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded.

“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games."

“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve.

“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves.”