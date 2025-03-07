On the challenge of Ipswich Town…

No, I don't think about Ipswich being the only game, because I can't influence it. We have known for several weeks now that we can't play Newcastle United, and I think we can't train for ten days because many players go to their national teams.

In my head we still have two games, we have Ipswich and then we have Fulham, it's not a Premier League game but it's an FA Cup competition.

I told the players it was like I felt it a little bit, after this three-game week, three wins, and with all the emotions in the middle of the game, the result, the injury, and then two days off it felt like a little bit of [a relief] for everyone, me as well.

Then when we started training again on Tuesday, now it's important for us to find the focus, and it's not: ‘we don't have games for many days,’ no, we have Ipswich tomorrow, and we need to perform at our best to beat them.

The players showed this week in training, it gives me a lot of confidence that they will be ready tomorrow for this game, and Ipswich - they are fighting for survival, in the Premier League they need some points, the games get less and less.