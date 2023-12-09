With Saturday’s visitors to Selhurst Park going into the match in second place in the Premier League, the all-action midfielder told talkSPORT: “We know that Liverpool are in a good place – that’s why they’re around the top of the table.

“I believe we’ll able to stop their players and go head-to-head against each of them and I believe it will be a great game.”

Lerma is likely to come up against this season’s Premier League’s second-top scorer, Mohamed Salah, seeking his 200th goal for Liverpool in the Selhurst Park match-up.

But having played his part in famous results against Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Lionel Messi at Barcelona, as well as impressing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals for Colombia, Lerma is well-versed in facing high-profile opposition.

He said: “Thanks to God, I’ve been lucky enough to come up against some of the biggest stars: Messi and Ronaldo in their best moments, and it’s given me more experience to come up against such good players.

“In terms of coming up against another great player in Mo Salah, the most important thing is to try to stop the likes of Salah having a good game.

“It’s very difficult to say [who is the best player I’ve faced]… I’d probably say Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re totally different but they’re all at the top of their game for a reason. They work hard and that’s why they’re successful.”

Lerma has enjoyed the opening chapter to his Palace career, adding: “It’s a pleasure to be here. The atmosphere is spectacular. I enjoy playing here.

“I’ve been happy with my first games and I can see that there’s a connection building with the fans.

“This was always my dream. I always wanted to be a footballer. I worked really hard on this dream. Thankfully, I’ve been disciplined and I had the skill to be able to enjoy it to the maximum and I feel really blessed to have had this career.”