Please refresh this page periodically for live updates from Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace host Liverpool on Saturday evening (kick-off 19:45 GMT) for a Premier League clash under the Selhurst lights - and you can follow all the latest updates from SE25 live on this page!
Hughes fronts your matchday programme
18:25
Will Hughes discusses his love of all things 'old-school' in the Crystal Palace v Liverpool matchday programme.
In an in-depth interview, he reveals his distaste for social media platitudes, his competitive nature and how fatherhood has changed his perspective on the game he loves.
Also inside are features on the iconic Wright and Bright partnership, columns from Patrick Vieira, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish, and a look at new Academy signing Dylan Reid.
You can get your hands on the Liverpool programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.
Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.
Football Stands Together
18:15
An important message will also be reiterated tonight, after Friday (24th February, 2023) marked one year since the invasion of Ukraine.
To show our continued support for the people of Ukraine, both captains will be wearing yellow-and-blue armbands.
The message "Football Stands Together" will be on show on the Selhurst Park big screen, with yellow-and-blue perimeter LEDs.
A special yellow-and-blue cover design also fronts the matchday programme.
18:05
Supporters in attendance tonight are invited to take part in a minute's applause in the 77th minute of the fixture in tribute to the late, great John Motson.
The voice of English football for many a decade, Motson sadly passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday (23rd February, 2023).
The final fixture of Motson’s Match of the Day commentary career came at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace against West Bromwich Albion in May 2018, a day on which Palace manager Roy Hodgson presented the commentator with gifts from the club.
Last time out against Liverpool
17:55
Palace’s visit to Anfield in August was less Summer Nights and more Fight Club, as a feisty encounter saw the hosts reduced to 10 men after Darwin Núñez’s head-butt on Joachim Andersen was spotted by VAR.
At that point, the Eagles were ahead through Wilfried Zaha’s confident finish – set up by Ebere Eze’s wonderful assist – and were looking for a famous victory, but Luis Díaz’s phenomenal equaliser saw the points shared.
Palace’s last victory against Liverpool at Selhurst Park came in 2014, when Mile Jedinak’s free-kick was the pick of the goals.
Good evening, and welcome to Selhurst Park!
17:45
Good evening Palace fans, and welcome to SE25 for what promises to be another spectacular night under the Selhurst Park lights!
It's Liverpool whom we face in south London tonight, with kick-off set for the (fairly unique) time of 19:45 GMT this evening.
Despite an incredibly challenging fixture list of late, Patrick Vieira’s side are steadily picking up points. Another came against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend, but it could have been so much more as we conceded an equaliser with virtually the last action of the game.
Tonight, then, the goal will be to go one better, and pick up our first win of the calendar year.
In the meantime, we’ll have all the build-up you could possibly need on our live blog right here, with teams announced at 18:45 – but before then, get yourself warmed up - it's a chilly night out there!