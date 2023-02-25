Hughes fronts your matchday programme

18:25

Will Hughes discusses his love of all things 'old-school' in the Crystal Palace v Liverpool matchday programme.

In an in-depth interview, he reveals his distaste for social media platitudes, his competitive nature and how fatherhood has changed his perspective on the game he loves.

Also inside are features on the iconic Wright and Bright partnership, columns from Patrick Vieira, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish, and a look at new Academy signing Dylan Reid.

You can get your hands on the Liverpool programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.