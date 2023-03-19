12:55

Five minutes until Paddy McCarthy names Palace's starting XI - stay tuned!

12:50

In case you missed the news... the Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace’s away match with Leeds United will now take place a day later than originally scheduled.

The match will now kick-off at Elland Road at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 9th April, 2023, shown live on Sky Sports.

This change is due to the participation of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday, which has caused their televised Premier League match to be brought forward.

Whilst supporters were advised on 21st February that Palace’s fixture against Leeds was subject to further change due to Champions League involvement for other clubs the following week, we recognise the impact such a change can have on our loyal supporters who were intending to travel. We sincerely thank you for your unwavering support.

The club intend to provide a limited amount of free coach travel for the fixture, and will confirm booking details and capacity as soon as possible.

Tickets for the match are due to go on sale next week. Stay close to cpfc.co.uk and the club’s Twitter, Instagram and official App to be notified further of their release in due course.

The first meeting this weekend...

12:40

It's already been a winning weekend for Palace against Arsenal at Under-21s level.

On a sunny Friday afternoon at Copers Cope, our U21s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games after managing to overcome Arsenal with an Ademola Ola-Adebomi brace. You can watch highlights of that one below.

Then, yesterday, our Under-18s furthered that winning feeling, putting five past Leicester City at Copers Cope. A brace apiece from Zach Marsh and David Obou, topped off with a late Junior Dixon goal, saw the young Eagles take all three points.