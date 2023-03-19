Please refresh this page periodically for the latest updates from the Emirates Stadium.
Crystal Palace are gearing up to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium - and you can follow all the action with our live updates below!
12:55
Five minutes until Paddy McCarthy names Palace's starting XI - stay tuned!
12:50
In case you missed the news... the Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace’s away match with Leeds United will now take place a day later than originally scheduled.
The match will now kick-off at Elland Road at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 9th April, 2023, shown live on Sky Sports.
This change is due to the participation of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday, which has caused their televised Premier League match to be brought forward.
Whilst supporters were advised on 21st February that Palace’s fixture against Leeds was subject to further change due to Champions League involvement for other clubs the following week, we recognise the impact such a change can have on our loyal supporters who were intending to travel. We sincerely thank you for your unwavering support.
The club intend to provide a limited amount of free coach travel for the fixture, and will confirm booking details and capacity as soon as possible.
Tickets for the match are due to go on sale next week. Stay close to cpfc.co.uk and the club’s Twitter, Instagram and official App to be notified further of their release in due course.
The first meeting this weekend...
12:40
It's already been a winning weekend for Palace against Arsenal at Under-21s level.
On a sunny Friday afternoon at Copers Cope, our U21s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games after managing to overcome Arsenal with an Ademola Ola-Adebomi brace. You can watch highlights of that one below.
Then, yesterday, our Under-18s furthered that winning feeling, putting five past Leicester City at Copers Cope. A brace apiece from Zach Marsh and David Obou, topped off with a late Junior Dixon goal, saw the young Eagles take all three points.
Palace's youngest 'keepers
12:30
A boyhood dream was realised for lifelong Crystal Palace fan Joe Whitworth on Wednesday night – and at Brighton & Hove Albion, no less.
Making the first senior appearance of his career at the age of 19 years and 15 days-old, Whitworth impressed in defeat at the Amex Stadium, making particularly fine saves from Pervis Estupiñán and Alexis Mac Allister in particular.
The teenager’s tender years also saw him go down in the record books as Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper, and fifth-youngest of all-time.
McCarthy reflects on preparations
12:20
Paddy McCarthy was pleased with Crystal Palace’s preparations in training ahead of today's game.
The former club captain, and current U21s Head Coach, has led first-team training along with U21s Assistant Coach Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, and will lead the side for today's game following the departure of Patrick Vieira.
Speaking to Palace TV, McCarthy said of the session: “Under strange circumstances, the lads showed good energy and enthusiasm.
“We tried to implement some ideas, but we’re obviously mindful that they’re still recovering from the game the other night at Brighton, and we’re preparing for Sunday against Arsenal.
“It was good to get on the grass. The boys were excellent. They received our messages really well, so I was pleased coming off the pitch.”
Having previously coached with the first-team during pre-season, McCarthy knows the squad’s talent well, recognising: “There’s an abundance of talent in the group – I know that, I think everybody knows that – and they’ve shown it in games over the course of the season.
“They showed a lot of quality last year getting to the semi-finals of the [FA] Cup, so there’s definite quality in the group, and we just have to try our best to get that out of them.”
You can read the full interview here, or watch it below.
How to follow
12:10
Today's match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK – but fear not, as subscribers to Palace TV+ will be able to tune in to LIVE audio commentary of the fixture, on web and on the official Palace app. Click HERE to subscribe.
Otherwise, you can follow the game via this live blog and our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find every piece of build-up to the game you could possibly need.
Then, one hour before kick-off (16:30 GMT), attention will turn to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.
And every club channel will fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle. Stay tuned!
Find out more about how to follow today's game.
Good afternoon...
12:00
... and welcome to the Emirates Stadium, where Palace are completing their final preparations ahead of taking on Arsenal!
At the end of a run of challenging fixtures prior to March's international break, today we face arguably our toughest test of the lot, tackling the Premier League leaders who are on a run of five straight league victories.
Nevertheless, the form book tends to go out of the window when it comes to London derbies, with Palace having everything to play for in N4 this afternoon - including the chance to make it five consecutive games unbeaten at this ground.
We're all set, then, for another absorbing occasion - and you can follow all the latest live updates right here! Join me in saying...
COME ON PALACE!