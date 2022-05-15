"I think I was good today,” he told Palace TV after full-time. “I helped my team. After a long time, it’s not easy to come back and to play almost 80 minutes in this very competitive game.

“It was a tough game for both teams. I’m happy with how I did.”

The Palace captain says Eberechi Eze is another to benefit from a return to the side, after being central to much of the visitors’ attacking endeavour in the first-half.

“Ebs is getting better because he gets more games in his legs,” Milivojevic said. “For us as players it’s important that we get rhythm of the games, and when you get it it’s much easier for you to compete in the game and bring quality to the game.

“After a long time, if you don’t play you need to get that rhythm. You try to be as simple as possible and get it on the level you want. Ebs is definitely getting better and better, and I think he did it very well.”

Patrick Vieira tweaked Palace’s tactical set-up, starting with a three man defensive line in the Midlands.

“Today we tried to change to avoid the middle [of the] pitch where they are very strong,” he explained. “We tried to attack them through the wide areas.

“We tried with three at the back from the start of the game and I think it worked very well today.

“We definitely deserved more from this game, especially in the first-half [when] we had good chances and in the beginning of the second-half as well.

“I think generally we played well, and maybe we deserved to win today.”