Unable to take part in much of pre-season, Milivojevic understands his lack of action this season, but is determined to stay professional.

“I’m always trying to be very realistic to myself,” he explained. “Almost nine seasons in a row, I have played constantly: over 30 games per season. I was thankful for being healthy and not having injuries.

“Playing constantly, I know how difficult it is for players to miss pre-season. I also didn’t have luck: I twice had injuries, one during pre-season which took me almost two weeks out of training, and the other one a bad kick against Newcastle where I couldn’t train for seven to 10 days.

“I understand this, and now I'm in a situation where I need to fight for myself. As I said, I'm trying to do my best for myself, for my club and for the fans.”

After victory over south London rivals Millwall on Saturday, Palace are back in action at what is sure to be a febrile atmosphere in Brighton.

“In these kinds of games, there is always a bit of extra for us to do for our fans and our club,” Milivojevic says. “We are expecting it to be like every other game we played against them.

“It will not be an easy game: they are at home, they have a good manager and a good squad. We are trying to prepare in the best way.

“[The fans] were a massive difference when we played against them on a Monday night in our stadium. We totally deserved to win. The atmosphere in the game was amazing, especially when we scored before half-time.

“The atmosphere when we want back to the tunnel at half-time was amazing. The support they gave us, you realise how much it means to them. There is definitely a difference.”