Schlupp latched onto a fantastic ball from Jordan Ayew, whose endeavour had created the opportunity in attack, while Odsonne Edouard was once again full of running leading the line.

Mitchell sealed the result late on, slotting home from Ebere Eze's assist on the latter's return to the side after injury.

In midfield, Will Hughes was combative in his new role as Palace’s No. 10 ahead of the ever-composed Cheick Doucouré and Jefferson Lerma, while Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi marshalled the defence to another clean sheet.

Who was your standout performer from this afternoon? Vote in the poll!