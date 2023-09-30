The Eagles play a second match at Old Trafford in the space of five days, after being defeated 3-0 by the same opponents in the Carabao Cup third-round on Tuesday.

While there are six changes in total from that night, there is just one from Palace’s last league outing against Fulham, with Jean-Philippe Mateta in for the injured Odsonne Edouard up front.

Sam Johnstone, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Will Hughes and Ebere Eze all also return to the starting XI after starting on the bench in midweek.

Hodgson could become the first-ever manager to go five consecutive Premier League games unbeaten at the home of the Red Devils, having won two and drawn two (one with Watford) of his last four league outings.

Johnstone returns in goal to face his first club, protected by a back four of captain Ward – who started both of Palace’s recent victories on this ground – and Tyrick Mitchell flanking centre-backs Andersen and Guéhi.

Hughes and Cheick Doucouré will continue their partnership in midfield, with Ayew, Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Mateta all likely playing ahead of them.

Palace players will wear black armbands during today’s game as a mark of respect for Elianne Andam, who was tragically killed in Croydon on Wednesday. Our thoughts are with Elianne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Manchester United: Onana (GK), Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Maguire, Evans, Eriksen, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal, Garnacho, Martial

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Ayew, Schlupp, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Richards, Clyne, Rïedewald, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Ola-Adebomi