The Eagles' second game of the 20/21 season will now take place at 17:30 BST on the same day - Saturday, 19th September.

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The clash at Old Trafford will see Palace try to replicate their heroics of over a year ago, when Roy Hodgson's men won away to the Red Devils in the first league match since 1989.

