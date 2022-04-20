Palace responded in the second-half but in the end Miguel Almiron’s goal proved enough to win all three points.

“When you start a game like that in their place, you get what you deserve,” Guéhi said. “We were second best to everything. They beat us to every duel, every challenge, and when you try to rally in the second-half sometimes it can be too late, just like tonight.

“We had spells in the second-half where we looked dangerous, but they were really aggressive and they looked like they wanted it more today. They thoroughly deserved the win.

“The crowd got behind them, and they were more aggressive than us.”