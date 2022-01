“I think the gaffer has been great with everyone. He’s really helped us in learning from those games. The team morale is in high spirits – everyone is really focused on getting better and improving.

“You’re going to go through these periods during the season but it’s important that we just keep getting better and keep working hard.”

Vieira's influence is something Guéhi considered when signing from the club, after coming through the Academy system at Chelsea.

“Many factors [influenced my decision to sign],” he explained. “One was the fact that the club is in such a stable position and has been for such a long time. It’s in London so it’s close, and I know the area quite well.

“Also, the gaffer that has just come in as well. He’s been fantastic with me. We already know what he has done as a player, but as a manager as well his ideas really pushed me to come to Palace.