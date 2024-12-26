The Eagles and the Cherries went into the contest as two of the league’s in-form sides but – despite producing 28 shots between them – struggled to carve out clear opportunities, forcing both teams to settle for a point.

Guéhi told Amazon Prime: “To be honest, it was a rubbish game! Boring for the neutral, 0-0, not what you want to see on Boxing Day – but we’ll take it!

“Considering what happened last game [a heavy defeat to Arsenal], it's kind of all you can ask for, really, a point away against a good side, so we’ll take it.

“[A clean sheet] is positive, but we can always do better. We can always improve, so that's the goal.”

Pressed on his initial answer, Guéhi smiled: “I’m not deflated – I was just bored because of the game, to be honest!

"0-0, like I said, it wasn't a great game, but we take it, it's a point, so we move on.”

Palace now face another quick turnaround amidst the festive fixture schedule, with Southampton the visitors to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Every game is different,” the captain reasoned. “Regardless of what happened in the last game, you just have to focus on the next one, which is Southampton and trying to do our best there.”