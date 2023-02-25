The defender was one of a number of Palace players to come close to breaking the deadlock at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles enjoying several clear chances to do so, particularly in an impressive first-half.

Yet with neither side able to break the deadlock in the end, Guéhi remained proud of another well-earned Premier League point against yet another UEFA Champions League-chasing side.

The defender told Sky Sports: "I think the team did well. It’s a performance we can be proud of.

“Liverpool are always a tough side to play against. There's a little bit of disappointment because we felt we could have nicked it.

"We had a good opportunity in the first-half and we carried that on in the second-half. If we can continue like this, it’s a good thing.”

Highlighting the positives of the display, Guéhi added: "I think in parts of the game we showed good composure to stay on the ball. It was a bit frantic at times, but in the right moments we managed to control possession.

"When you play against Liverpool, regardless of the form they're in, it’s positive to get a point. It's great to do that in front of our own fans.

"I feel sometimes we could do a little bit better, but the Premier League’s a tough league. I think it’s important that we build on this performance. [The win] will come – the boys are working extremely hard.”