After back-to-back late defeats against Everton and Luton Town, Odsonne Edouard’s well-taken second-half goal – plus a committed and diligent defensive display – helped Palace claim a point in east London.
Guéhi told Sky Sports: “We’ve stopped the bleeding. When you go on a run of successive losses, just a point is massive in this league.
“There are so many good teams, and it’s quite competitive around us. Today was a good point, and it’s important that we move on and build on this.
“For us, we dropped six points in the last couple of games. Performances… you feel like you play well, and you don’t get enough out of the game. We know in the Premier League that’s not enough, so when the manager is saying it’s important that the performance is there and the attitude is there, it’s key. You’ve seen that today.”