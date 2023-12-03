Guéhi explained that Palace’s approach has been about remaining calm and composed, rather than panicking in the face of recent defeats.

He added: “Since I’ve been in the league, you get moments like this. I had it last season and the season before, where we might’ve gone on a run of successive losses, or it might be difficult. It’s important that we stay calm.

“We’ve got so many senior players in the team who have gone through these experiences. Today, it was important that we made sure we got a point away from home against a good opponent.

“It’s typical Premier League, that type of stuff. It was steady. We’ll look back on it and think we maybe could have done a bit more on the ball, been a bit braver with that final pass, that killer moment… but like I said, it was important we stop the bleeding and get a point.”

With back-to-back home fixtures against Bournemouth and Liverpool to come, Guéhi is looking to build on his team’s display.

The defender said: “I think every team, every game you play, is tough. It doesn’t matter who you’ve got next.

“Further down the line we’ve got a lot of tough games, but it’s important we approach every game with that attitude.

“Today I’m proud of the team – a good performance, a good attitude – and we move on.”