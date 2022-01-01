“Obviously at the other end we could have created a few, we could have scored... we feel a bit hard done by and hopefully we can put it right in the next game.

“I think we just have to keep the belief. That second-half performance was hopefully what’s to come. Hopefully we can put the mistakes behind us and try to rectify what we did tonight and push on.

“In the second-half we were fantastic and hopefully for the rest of the season and year we can show that.”

Despite entering half-time behind, Guéhi says he and his teammates were relatively confident; a view shared by fellow centre-back Joachim Andersen.

The England Under-21 international went on the explain the mood at the break, saying: “I don’t want to say [it was] positive but it was a feeling that: just stay resilient in the game. Go back into the game with the belief we could get something from it and the second-half performance showed it – two goals late on. We’d have loved to get the third one but it was unfortunate.”

Finally, Guéhi was asked to comment on three teammates: goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who made a sensational triple save in the first-half, and the absent Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha.

He said: “[Guaita’s triple save] was fantastic. We have a fantastic goalkeeper in Vicente who’s saved us on many occasions this season, and he did so again today.

“[And Gallagher and Zaha are] massive players. Their performances this season have been fantastic for us but I think the boys that have come in have done really well, shown a desire, a want to get in the side and play well for us. The boys that have played so far have done really well.”