Speaking ahead of the match, which kicks-off at 14:00 GMT at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 19th March, the French forward told Premier League productions: “It’s always hard to lose to a rival [on Wednesday, against Brighton].

“Even though we had a couple of chances to draw, it’s always hard. We have to come back and show our character to win games.

“Arsenal are a good team. This season they’re doing really well but we have to show our character there, stay positive, and we’ll see.

“We need to stay strong, stay compact, and when we have chances, take them.”

Mateta admits with frank honesty that, although he is disappointed to have only scored once so far this season, he is hoping to get the Palace supporters singing their signature ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom’ chant for him once more in the weeks to come.

“I like to be connected [by the chant] with the fans,” Mateta explained. “They keep shouting my name and I am happy.

“I will score again and they’ll sing ‘boom’ again – it’s been a long time, but I will score soon.”