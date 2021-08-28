"We responded great, in the first-half we weren’t quite as happy as we wanted to be, they made it hard for us, but we felt like we were still in the game. We proved that in the second-half with a great performance and a good point.

The skipper had a lot to say on Conor Gallgher and his goals: "[They were] good finishes, he took them well. We knew when we were bringing him to the football club he brings that energy and that composure in front of goal.

"He’s probably getting in the box a lot more than me, I’m probably a bit more disciplined in terms of helping with defensive duties, but I’m enjoying it and getting back to playing football is great."

He went on to explain how the Eagles fought their way back in to the game: "I think we got higher as a team, myself and Conor [Gallagher] tried to push up and support Christian [Benteke] up front.

"We were all over them, as in, when they were getting the ball, compared to the first-half. They were putting a lot of balls in behind us, but we showed a lot of character to come back, especially as West Ham are flying right now."

Finally, McArthur revealed just how good it was to score in front of the travelling Palace faithful: "It was a special feeling for all of us, getting to celebrate in front of them. The first goal was great, but the second - the joy and everything - was amazing."