Explaining his perception of Palace's relationship with the Hornets, McCarthy said: "Obviously I was on the bench in the last game when we played them away and I could see there was a lot of fighting and a lot of niggly things on the pitch. Today was no different as well.

"A couple of their boys tried to wind up Wilf and obviously Wilf does his thing and goes past a couple of them. A couple of other times they’ve tried to get him sent off with wee niggly things, trying to nudge into him. But that’s part and parcel of football and I thought Wilf was brilliant today.

"That’s the type of game I like. To be honest, each and every one of us in that dressing room, we fight for each other. You can see the togetherness on the pitch and off the pitch. We’re a good group and now we’ve got a decent points tally and we want to keep on top of it and make sure we finish the season strongly."

After a sterling performance throughout the game's 90 minutes, McCarthy then reflected on Palace's defensive abilities, something he credits the team with from front to back.

On the back of Palace's third consecutive clean sheet, he revealed: "We’ve been working really hard in training. We’ve had a lot of injuries this season and we’ve now had three clean sheets and deservedly so. We’ve been really amazing.

READ NEXT: Hodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

"Vicente pulled off a couple of great saves. He’s a massive figure for us at the back and the back four. It comes from the top, to be honest. It starts with Christian defending really well and then Jordan and Wilf. The boys in the middle of the park, we know our jobs, we work hard on a day to day basis and the manager makes sure we know what we need to do."

You can watch James' full interview now via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official app to find out what else he said!