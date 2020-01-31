Reflecting on the away game with United in August last year, Meyer said: "It was the second game in the season and it was a very difficult game because they press good and they played very good football. They have a very good team, you can see it in the table - they have three points more than us. It will be a very difficult game on Saturday. We have to show our best then I think we can win this game.

"I think we’ve improved but they have as well. It’s an exciting game for both teams. I think we can do it on Saturday because we trained good this week and we’re sharp for the game; I hope we can show it."

Asked what approach he feels the Eagles need to take in order to compete with Chris Wilder's Blades, Meyer explained: "I think in a home game we need to attack and to show it’s a home game and try to create chances. I hope we can do it, we have good strikers and a good midfield. We need to show it’s a home game. We’re the favourites."

Speaking on Thursday in his pre-match press conference, manager Roy Hodgson echoed Meyer's view, saying: "One of the things we know they do is defend very well and get bodies behind the ball quickly. If we’re going to score we need to get balls into the penalty area.

"It will be very much on the individual players we have and movements we have up front to create opportunities and most importantly of all, if we create them to take them."

You can watch the full interview with Meyer and Hodgson's press conference now in full via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.