Luka Milivojevic mixed his disappointment at drawing with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night with positives after an encouraging Crystal Palace performance throughout the game.
He said he felt Palace deserved to have taken all three points after Brighton forced a draw with a 95th-minute equaliser.
“That’s football,” he said. “What can we say? We are very disappointed after this performance but we have to carry on.”
The Palace captain featured for 70 minutes, with Patrick Vieira starting him against the Seagulls. He explained his side’s strengths in the clash:
“I think the 90 minutes was a good performance from the team. In the first-half we put high pressure on them, we won a few balls high up the pitch and had our chances. At 1-0 in the second-half we had two clear-cut chances: one from Wilfried [Zaha], the other from Jordan [Ayew].
“Last season we scored in the last minute, [on Monday] we conceded. So we need to try to anticipate those kind of situations because that’s what happens in the last minute that I think we as a team can stop. It’s something we need to speak about and try to correct.
“The atmosphere was honestly amazing, especially after the goal that was just a minute before half-time. They [the fans] give us a lot of energy, I think we put a lot of energy on the pitch as well. I think the team performance was decent.”
Finally, with Zaha scoring the penalty which almost won Palace the match, Milivojevic, the usual spot-kick taker, explained his views on who should step up:
“Wilf has taken a few penalties and he scored, so you never want to stop somebody who is at the moment good on penalties. He’s confident. The most important is that he’s bringing those goals to the team.
“Me as one part of part of the whole squad is very happy that he’s scoring. Happy for him, but unhappy because good performance, with the atmosphere, the fans, everything, overall we deserved three points.”