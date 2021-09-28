The Palace captain featured for 70 minutes, with Patrick Vieira starting him against the Seagulls. He explained his side’s strengths in the clash:

“I think the 90 minutes was a good performance from the team. In the first-half we put high pressure on them, we won a few balls high up the pitch and had our chances. At 1-0 in the second-half we had two clear-cut chances: one from Wilfried [Zaha], the other from Jordan [Ayew].

“Last season we scored in the last minute, [on Monday] we conceded. So we need to try to anticipate those kind of situations because that’s what happens in the last minute that I think we as a team can stop. It’s something we need to speak about and try to correct.