28

Different opposition teams faced for Palace

Eight

Teams Mitchell has played on six different occasions - his most regular opponents: Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Manchester United, Manchester City and Wolves

Three

Wins for Mitchell against both Southampton and Wolves - his favoured opponents

Zero

Defeats to former club Brentford in four games (four draws); he is also undefeated against six other sides for Palace

Four

Sides Mitchell has played against only once in a Palace shirt: Hartlepool, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Oxford

17th

Player to make their England debut while with Crystal Palace (vs Switzerland on 26th March, 2022)

6,139

The number of minutes Mitchell has played alongside Vicente Guaita, his most regular teammate (Wilfried Zaha is second on 6,132; Marc Guéhi third on 6,000)

554

Minutes that Mitchell has played on the same pitch against Newcastle United's Dan Burn, his most regular opponent (joint-second on 540 are Arsenal and Everton goalkeepers, and England teammates, Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford)