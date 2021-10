With less than three weeks until the start of the Premier League season, Mitchell says he is encouraged by Palace’s preparation so far.

“Every day on the training pitch, we work on it,” he said. “It’s good to have different styles and different ways to play. The atmosphere is good. When you feel the love from the Palace fan’s it’s good – it gives you a boost.

“I’m looking forward to the whole season. It’s going to be exciting times.

“We can achieve whatever we set out to achieve. If we keep improving each pre-season game and start the season strongly, I think it will be a good season.”