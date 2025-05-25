A historic season for Muñoz’s side has seen Palace not only lift a first-ever major trophy – the FA Cup, last weekend – but also reach a club-record Premier League points tally (52).

A final-day trip to champions Liverpool sees Palace begin the day in 12th place; they could, mathematically, still finish as high as ninth, although victory would be required – and a series of other results would need to go their way – for Glasner’s side to achieve back-to-back top-ten finishes.

Regardless, Muñoz is expecting a competitive encounter at Liverpool, who will be celebrating with the Premier League trophy come full-time.

The Colombian told Premier League Productions: “We’re happy. We're all in good spirits after winning the FA Cup. Everyone's super happy, so it's a great buzz about the place.

“We're now focused on what's coming next. Our mentality here is that we're always focused on the next game.

“It’s been a dream season. I consolidated myself [in the Premier League], challenged myself to work harder. You can see the results on the pitch.

“And it’s been exceptional for the team as a whole. Obviously, we won the FA Cup, but we also got 52 points in the Premier League, the most ever we've achieved in the Premier League.

“Today is a beautiful and important game. We have to end the season in the best way possible – and the best way to end a great season is by winning at Anfield.

“The coach said the same thing – maybe we can go there and ruin the party! It would be special.”

Muñoz reflected on Palace’s progress during his 18 months as an Eagle, and looked forwad to the team’s continued development under Oliver Glasner.

“It's been 18 months of intensity,” he noted. “The coach, since he arrived, I think he's changed the mentality of all of us, the players, the club. I think that's what makes him a winning coach.

“Next season is going to be great because we're going to compete in Europe. It's a dream for all Crystal Palace fans, for us as players. It's the first time in history that we're going to compete in a major European competition – it’s going to be special at Selhurst Park.”

Match Details

Liverpool v Crystal Palace