The Eagles completed a first-ever league double over the Red Devils last season, winning out 1-0 at Old Trafford, and have won three of their last six matches at the largest league ground in England.

Muñoz said: “It's my first time at Old Trafford, a stadium that I've seen since I was a child, and always dreamed of playing at. And I have the opportunity, the possibility that God gives me in life and football, to be able to be in that field.

“We hope that it will be a game like every game here [at Crystal Palace]: an intense game, a game where the rival will want to leave [the pitch]. They are in front of their fans, at home. And there we will show the tactics that we have to compete against them. We hope that, at the end of the game, the win will be for us.”

Palace will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of defeat to Brentford last time out, but travel to Manchester in the knowledge that victory would see them leapfrog their hosts.

The Eagles boast an impressive record away from home so far this season – one which Muñoz hopes can fuel greater aspirations in the second half of the season.

The defender explained: “[This team is] competitive. [Oliver Glasner is] a man who always likes to compete – I think that is the best definition, personally, to define the coach. I'm also a very competitive player. I like to compete in all areas of my life.

“I think that for him and for me, if you ask the fans or anyone at the club, the first thing is to stay away from those [lower] positions [in the table], and always look forward – to go up one step at a time.

“I think that as we go up one step at a time, we will see what the future holds for us.”

