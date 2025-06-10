Throughout Palace’s trophy-winning campaign, Muñoz established himself firmly as a fan favourite with the supporters.

After all, scoring the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion and netting against Millwall will mean there is a strong chance of that!

But Muñoz has gone further by establishing a genuine rapport with the Selhurst faithful, not only due to his goals and assists, but through committed performances.

“The teams I've had the opportunity in my career to play for, I think that connection has always existed.

“From Águilas (Doradas), Atlético Nacional, Genk in Belgium, it has always been the same for me.

“I don't know if it's because I live football as if I were one of them. Since I was a kid, I watched my team, followed them and supported them. So now that I’m a professional player, I think I know what fans want to see on the pitch.

“I always try to live football on the pitch, the way they live it in the stands. I think there is no secret – maybe that is the secret.

“But I’d say the Palace fans bear some similarities to South American fans, the passion, the love they show. Out of all the English clubs they are most similar to the South American fans.”