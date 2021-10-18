Alongside his father, who is a PE teacher, Ferguson spoke to four young adults about racism and how to support their peers.

The conversation took place at length before the first of Palace’s No Room For Racism fixtures, with Ferguson and his father asking and answering questions.

Here’s what Nathan had to say:

“When I was younger, my dad and mum especially always told me to be strong mentally. But don’t be quiet, always speak out, don’t be afraid. Because the colour of your skin isn’t a crime and actually in fact you’re a blessing to the world, so you need to remember that.

“I’ll be honest, how my dad’s speaking right now and listening to you guys it sounds like schools are doing a good job. It looks like everyone’s slowly becoming educated on what’s going on in life.

“I know that we speak about racism very openly in our team. As a team, as a squad, we’re here to support each other. It doesn’t matter about the colour of your skin, doesn’t matter about how you speak, we respect who you are at all times. For me that’s our soul, diversity is our soul.

“We have so many different types of people in our team. Again they come from different places, have different religions, different style of play; they play differently, have different dress senses and we embrace it. I know for sure here we embrace everyone’s differences.”

Here more from Nathan, his father and the young adults they spoke with below, and learn more about the No Room For Racism campaign here.