The experienced full-back is hoping to build on Palace’s 3-1 win over Brentford before the turn of the year, which brought an end to a winless run that masked a number of strong performances against high-quality opponents.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Clyne said of the FA Cup: “It’s definitely a competition we’re going to be taking seriously. We look forward to doing that against Everton.

“We’re at home and we deserve, for the fans, to get a victory, and hopefully we can push through to the next round, have a good one and look up.

“I think we’ve been okay [so far this season]. There’s still room for improvement, I think. We’ve performed well in games, but haven’t quite got the luck or three points that we could have. It’s midway through the season now and hopefully we can improve.”

Clyne refused to look beyond Thursday’s third-round tie, however, explaining: “[To win the FA Cup] would be a big achievement.

“There’s still a long way to go, we’re only in the third round, but we’ll try our best and hopefully we can do as well as we can.”

Reflecting further on Palace’s recent form, Clyne noted: “Throughout the recent weeks I feel like we’ve played against big teams – the likes of Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Chelsea, teams like that – so it’s been difficult, but we’ve performed really well.

“On another day, we probably would’ve got the three points where we only took one, so it’s something to improve on, and hopefully we can do so in the rest of the season.

“[The table] is still tight. With a couple of wins we’re back up in mid-table and can look at a top-half finish. We know what we’ve got in the dressing room, we know how good we are, and we can get better and perform at a higher standard.”