The Eagles will be hoping to make it five consecutive games unbeaten – and five wins in a row against Wolverhampton Wanderers – when they travel to Molineux tonight.

Clyne is unlikely to feature in the match, with manager Roy Hodgson mentioning in his pre-match press conference he hopes the right-back will return to training at some point this week after recovering from a knee injury.

But speaking more generally, Clyne told Premier League Productions: “It’s good vibes. Winning games bring confidence into the team. Everyone’s enjoying themselves. You can see in training that everyone’s playing with a smile, and enjoying their football again.

“There’s always been a belief in the squad [that we would stay up]. We are a confident team and we know what we’ve got in our dressing room and that we can do special things and win football matches. That’s shown recently.

“There are still a lot of games to play and points to play for. We’re 12th at the moment and we can still rise higher. We’re just going to keep on performing and see how we go at the end of the season.”

A win would indeed see Crystal Palace leapfrog Chelsea in the Premier League table and up to 11th – at least for 24 hours.

Such a turnaround has coincided with the return of Hodgson, for whom Clyne had plenty of praise, adding: “It’s good to have him back. A lot of the players worked under him in his previous spell at Crystal Palace.

“He knows a lot of the players and he knows what to ask of them, and how to get the best out of them. He’s got the best out of the players starting again, and it’s all good.

“He’s very experienced. He’s been in the game a lot. He’s managed in different countries and different teams, and he’s brought that to the team.

“We just want to continue playing as well as we can, keep that winning mentality going and finish the season strongly. Hopefully we can go into next season strong as well.”