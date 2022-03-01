Clyne says Palace’s first season under Vieira has been a positive one, a sign of the respect the squad have for their manager.

“It’s been a good season,” he said. “You can see that we’ve been playing good football and we’re getting good results. We probably could have got more points because we concede a lot of goals late on in games, which we’re disappointed about.

“But overall it’s been a good season, and we’re looking forward to the last nine games and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“[Vieira] has come in and done ever so well. He’s got the team performing really well. He makes it clear on how he wants us to play against different opposition, which is really good, and he has the respect from the players for everything he has done in his career.

“It’s definitely exciting. Obviously when a new gaffer comes in, everyone wants to impress and to show they are worthy for a starting spot.”

Clyne was also positive about the new arrivals in the playing squad, two – Marc Guéhi and Conor Gallagher – having been called up to the England squad over the break.

“As soon as they came in, I knew that their ability would show on the pitch,” he said. “They have shown that.

“They’ve come in, they haven’t looked out of place at all and they’ve done really well. They’ve merited international call-ups and it was fully deserved.

“It’s very good to have them on our team.”

With an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to as well as a potential to finish in the Premier League top-half, there is plenty to play for as the season reaches its conclusion.