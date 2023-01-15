The experienced right-back, however, who was born in Stockwell and who graduated from the Palace Academy, believes such occasions could be a good indicator of the club’s progress.

Patrick Vieira’s side currently have more Premier League points, have won more league games, and have conceded fewer goals, than at the same stage of the season last year.

Nothing this, Clyne said: “You could see progress as whether we finish higher than we did last season, or if we have more points than we did last season… even things like conceding less than we did last season, or scoring more – any type of progress is good for the season.

“We’ve still got a lot of games left in the second half of the season so hopefully we can improve on that, and see where we are at the end.

“I see things have changed [in recent years]. We’ve based our play around possession football. You can see everyone’s getting lots of touches.

“It suits our players because we’ve got a lot of quality players who are good on the ball and like to get into half-turn spots and create attacks. It’s a work-in-progress and we’re getting better game by game, really."