Following a well-earned 1-1 draw against an in-form Manchester United at Selhurst on Wednesday night, Palace will be looking to carry that same confidence into the next home game.

The point against United comes amidst a run of tough fixtures for Patrick Vieira's side. Speaking about the best way to tackle this, Clyne said: "We have to just focus on the next game.

"We're lucky that we've got games coming thick and fast so we can move forwards . Everyone is working hard in training to try and replicate what we do in training on a matchday and take that confidence into each game."

Palace are currently on more points than at the same stage of the season last year, and Clyne says it is important to remember that Palace’s development remains a work in progress.

He said: "There are still a lot of games to play in the Premier League and still a lot of points left to get. Every game, we can improve on the mistakes we made in the previous matches, and hopefully we can do that on Saturday."