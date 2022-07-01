Having drawn 1-1 with Brentford, this afternoon Vieira names Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew for kick-off, with Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise moved to the bench.

The midfield of Cheick Doucouré, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze remains the same in what looks like a 4-3-3 formation, switching from 4-5-1 in the last away game v Manchester City.

On the bench Vieira has attacking options in Michael Olise, Malcolm Ebiowei and Odsonne Edouard, while Jaïro Riedewald and Will Hughes return to the squad.

The Magpies have also made two changes, both in central defence: Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles take to the bench while Sven Botman and Fabian Schär start. Botman joined in summer and Schär has been in the north-east since 2018.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Targett, Botman, Schär, Trippier, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Isak, Almirón.

Subs: Darlow (GK), Burn, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Wood.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Richards, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojević, Olise, Ebiowei, Edouard.