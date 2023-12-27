Edouard and co. head across London to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Wednesday, 27th December (19:30 GMT), and the striker says he knows a tough test awaits them.

“We want to win the game and fight to win, so we take it like another game and we try to get the result,” Edouard said. “I think [Chelsea] will be there to get a result.

“It’s a London derby, so it’s a game to win and I think that it will be a good game. They are a good team, they still have good players and so it will be hard for us.”

Edouard will come up against former-teammate Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge, but says that Palace are not cowed by their recent struggles in west London.

“It’s nice to see some familiar friends on the pitch, and I wish [Conor] all the best,” Edouard said. “I just hope we win.

“I’m clear going into the game: I think we both have different players now, different teams and it will be a challenge. We will try to change this [record].”

Edouard says that he hopes the new year can bring more results after the comeback at Manchester City, as he continues on his most prolific Premier League campaign since joining the club.

“It was a good feeling because the team fought until the end, and a point against the champions is always a good result for us,” he explained. “We have a lot of different characters in the team.

“It is good for the confidence for the next few games. I hope we will improve from this point away to get some results.

“I feel good physically, mentally, and I think it is what I would like: to score some goals and get the confidence to keep going.

“I want to score as many goals as I can and try to win a lot of games.”