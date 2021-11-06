“He’s a big legend in France,” Edouard told Premier League Productions. “When he told me about me coming to the club, I didn’t hesitate. I just came straight [here].

“I very much wanted to work with him. He’s French so for me, it’s more easy. I didn’t hesitate, I came straight.

“It’s different, because he was a big player before – he’s a big player in France. So when he tells you to do something, you have to do it. When he tells you, for example, to make this run, you have to make this run.

“It’s because he was a big player – you have to listen to him.”

Vieira’s early impact at Palace has been profound, which Edouard says comes down to one simple formula.

“It’s a short time, but the principle with this coach is to work hard,” he explained. “It’s the biggest principle. If you work hard, you’ll do very well on the pitch.

“All the players listen to the coach, listen to the staff and we work very hard every day. It makes it easy for the players to adapt to the new coach and the new system.”