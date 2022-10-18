“[Vieira] is a big inspiration for every French player, as a player first and as a coach as well,” he said. “It is very special to play for him.

“It’s a special motivation I think. He is a good manager so I enjoy training and playing for him. [I’ve learned] a lot since last year – it’s up to me to keep working hard and to become better.

“[Celtic] was very different because from the Scottish League and the Premier League there are huge differences. It is not the same quality or the same intensity.

“Everything changed for me and I had to adapt well. I took my time and I think today after one year I feel well in the league and more comfortable to play.”

Edouard raced onto an Eze through-ball against Wolves and set up Zaha to score the winner – two players he enjoys starting alongside, amidst plenty of attacking competition.