The French forward, who started in January’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, recognises the scale of the challenge ahead of Palace on Saturday, but also feels that his team can improve still further on their recent performances.

Edouard said: “Manchester United are a big team. They’re a team who are fighting for the title this year so it will be a challenging game and a hard game, especially away.

“We played against them a few weeks ago, and I think we played well. We managed to get a result and we will go there for another result – we’ll go there to win the game.

“[Scoring late last time] won’t give us more confidence, no, because every game is different, but like last time, we go there with one objective: to get a result. That’s it.”

The 25-year-old also hopes that his team can build on collectively strong displays in their last two outings: solid draws against title-chasing sides in Manchester and Newcastle United.

Edouard added: “If you want to have a positive result, you have to be strong as a team.

“We don’t want to concede goals. When we do concede, we then want to concede fewer goals. It can help to get some great results, but to win football matches, you have to be strong defensively and offensively.

“I think if we can keep going like we have done in the last two games, we’ll have the chance to win some games, and to finish in the top ten.”