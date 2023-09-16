The Eagles return to Premier League action at Villa Park following the international break, having started the 2023/24 season brightly with three wins from their first five games.

On the scoresheet four times so far this season has been striker Edouard, the recipient of full-back Mitchell’s first assist of the campaign in a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Edouard reflected ahead of the Villa match: “The vibe is good. We’ve been working very hard during the last few weeks, and now the lads have come back and we have to prepare for the game this weekend.

“[Facing Villa] is a good, big test for us. We go there to win the game. We prepare ourselves and we hope we come back with some points.

“I feel good. I have good confidence, but every game is not the same. It’s a new game so I come back from zero. I hope to perform in this game.

“I think I’ve worked harder in training. I try to do more exercises at the end of the training session and with the confidence of the manager and the squad, who give me a lot of passes and assists, I will score more goals.”