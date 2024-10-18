“No new injuries, so that’s a positive thing,” the manager said in his pre-match press conference. “They all came back from their national teams in good shape.
“But also no new injured players are coming back, so we have the same squad [as against Liverpool]. It looks like Cheick Doucouré will train with us after the Nottingham [Forest] game – at least parts of the training sessions – so he’s maybe the guy who is closest to returning.”
Adam Wharton was rested during the international break rather than playing for England Under-21s, and the manager says his fitness will continue to be closely supervised as the season progresses.