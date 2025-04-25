“Wembley is a huge stadium, you’ll need huge banners otherwise no one will see you!” joked the manager.
“Our supporters raising £13,000 [for the display] is great. I can just say, since we arrived, I could feel the support for the team and that’s important. It’s not important to support me, but to support the team - because they are the guys winning the games.
“From day number one, which was [a 3-0 victory against] Burnley at home, I could see, feel and experience the great support from our fans.
“When we started, we had a win, then we lost at Tottenham Hotspur and had a very disappointing draw against Luton Town, conceding the equaliser in the 95th minute, but even then they applauded and supported the team - always.”