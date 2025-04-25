The match against Villa is a conclusion of a hectic two-week spell for the Eagles which has seen them face five games in that time period.

“I mentioned it after Newcastle United, at 5-0 they could have looked at when the next train home was, because it is a long journey, but they stayed until the very end chanting ‘we are going to Wembley, we are going to Wembley.’

“You could see the togetherness, we need this. I have no concerns and no worries about our great support and that we will be giving our best to win the game .

“This is what the fans can and do expect, I mentioned this before the Arsenal game - everybody who paid for their ticket to the Emirates should see that we have given 100% effort to win the game and I think they could see that.

“This is what our fans and supporters appreciate - they don’t expect us to win every single game, because they are all human beings, but they can expect that we always give our best. Since I’ve been here, my feeling is that we always give our best and this is what we will do at Wembley again.”

Get semi-final ready

