Palace's backline will be bolstered by the return of two defenders on Saturday, with Glasner confirming: "Joel [Ward] and Chris [Richards].

"We have 13 or 14 players available: Chris Richards will be back in the squad, Cheick Doucouré is back in the squad, and then it's now giving them time.

"We're expecting Chadi Riad training in the second week of the international break. We're expecting Jeff Lerma maybe training at the end of the international break with us, maybe Eberechi Eze, and then we have enough numbers."

As for Andersen, who returns to Selhurst in a Fulham shirt, Glasner siad: “It's just what happens in football: if a player's contract reaches the end and there is a really good offer, and also at the end if three parties find an agreement, both clubs and the player, then a deal will happen.

“That's what happened in summer. I'm still in contact with Joachim, I think he became a father a few weeks ago, and he's a nice guy. He's still a nice guy, although he's now playing for Fulham, and he will be a nice guy after the game - during the game, I don't know!”