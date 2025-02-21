The Brazilian winger returned to action against Doncaster in the FA Cup fourth-round earlier in the month with a brief cameo off the bench, before playing 60 minutes for the Under-21s against Aston Villa earlier this week.

França’s return to action comes after being out for nearly a year, having last featured against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2024.

“Of course I got all the information [on França’s performance with the U21s] and he trained with us.” Glasner said.

“He won't be in the squad tomorrow. I spoke to him today after training and we want to help him now, but he also won't play for the Under-21s [on Monday against West Bromwich Albion], because we have a game on Tuesday [against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park] and also another on [the following] Saturday.

“So we want to support him in the best way to bring him back into his personal best shape and this will be time after nine or 10 months being out of team training.

“We have to stay patient. When you're out for nine months it's not important if you're in one week earlier or not. What's important is that you're in consistently and that's the situation.”